Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CBTX Inc. (CBTX)?

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.38. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ :CBTX) Right Now?

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBTX is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CBTX Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.67, which is $6.38 above the current price. CBTX currently public float of 18.39M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBTX was 79.09K shares.

CBTX’s Market Performance

CBTX stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.73% and a quarterly performance of -11.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for CBTX Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.09% for CBTX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBTX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBTX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CBTX in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $29 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBTX reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CBTX stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

CBTX Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBTX fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.90. In addition, CBTX Inc. saw -5.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBTX starting from Havard Michael A, who purchase 10,477 shares at the price of $28.60 back on Jun 03. After this action, Havard Michael A now owns 58,811 shares of CBTX Inc., valued at $299,642 using the latest closing price.

Dinsmore Deborah, the Sr. EVP Chief Info. Officer of CBTX Inc., sale 8,200 shares at $28.70 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Dinsmore Deborah is holding 8,988 shares at $235,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CBTX Inc. stands at +23.99. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.