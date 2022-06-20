Is Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) a Keeper?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) went up by 4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s stock price has collected -8.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE :NEXA) Right Now?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXA is at 1.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NEXA currently public float of 46.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXA was 137.30K shares.

NEXA’s Market Performance

NEXA stocks went down by -8.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.10% and a quarterly performance of -20.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.65% for Nexa Resources S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.86% for NEXA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NEXA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NEXA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10.10 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXA reach a price target of $8.90, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for NEXA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NEXA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

NEXA Trading at -24.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXA fell by -8.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.01. In addition, Nexa Resources S.A. saw -14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.27 for the present operating margin

+22.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexa Resources S.A. stands at +4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.