Is Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) a Keeper?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.68. The company’s stock price has collected -10.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE :AIT) Right Now?

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AIT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIT is at 1.25.

The average price from analysts is $126.00, which is $35.63 above the current price. AIT currently public float of 37.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIT was 202.84K shares.

AIT’s Market Performance

AIT stocks went down by -10.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.96% and a quarterly performance of -11.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.18% for AIT stocks with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $110 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIT reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for AIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

AIT Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIT fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.12. In addition, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIT starting from Macey Christopher, who sale 4,458 shares at the price of $100.71 back on May 26. After this action, Macey Christopher now owns 7,358 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., valued at $448,965 using the latest closing price.

Wallace Peter C, the Director of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $108.47 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Wallace Peter C is holding 19,357 shares at $542,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.49 for the present operating margin

+27.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. stands at +4.47. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.16. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT), the company’s capital structure generated 98.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.66. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.