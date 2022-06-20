Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Universal Corporation (UVV)

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) went up by 2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.13. The company’s stock price has collected -3.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Corporation (NYSE :UVV) Right Now?

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UVV is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Universal Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.00. UVV currently public float of 23.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UVV was 128.55K shares.

UVV’s Market Performance

UVV stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly performance of 3.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Universal Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for UVV stocks with a simple moving average of 6.13% for the last 200 days.

UVV Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UVV fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.78. In addition, Universal Corporation saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UVV starting from Wigner Preston Douglas, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Jun 16. After this action, Wigner Preston Douglas now owns 46,299 shares of Universal Corporation, valued at $225,080 using the latest closing price.

Wigner Preston Douglas, the VP, General Counsel & Secy of Universal Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $63.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Wigner Preston Douglas is holding 50,799 shares at $252,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.25 for the present operating margin

+20.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Corporation stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.01. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Corporation (UVV), the company’s capital structure generated 49.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.11. Total debt to assets is 27.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.