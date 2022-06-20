Is a Correction Looming Ahead for LendingTree Inc. (TREE)

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $228.81. The company’s stock price has collected -13.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ :TREE) Right Now?

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREE is at 1.64.

The average price from analysts is $137.11, which is $85.76 above the current price. TREE currently public float of 10.84M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREE was 206.16K shares.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE stocks went down by -13.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.04% and a quarterly performance of -58.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for LendingTree Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.70% for TREE stocks with a simple moving average of -57.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREE reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TREE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TREE, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

TREE Trading at -34.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -22.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.26. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw -59.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from ERNST MARK A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $65.67 back on May 09. After this action, ERNST MARK A now owns 10,000 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $656,700 using the latest closing price.

Shumate Carla, the Chief Accounting Officer of LendingTree Inc., purchase 36 shares at $137.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Shumate Carla is holding 18 shares at $4,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.