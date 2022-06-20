Is a Correction Looming Ahead for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) went up by 0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HONE) Right Now?

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HONE is at 0.73.

HONE currently public float of 45.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HONE was 189.84K shares.

HONE’s Market Performance

HONE stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.44% and a quarterly performance of -4.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.92% for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for HONE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HONE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HONE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HONE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HONE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15.50 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HONE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HONE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HONE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 19th of the previous year.

HONE Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HONE fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. saw -8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HONE starting from Blake James W., who sale 49,389 shares at the price of $14.33 back on Mar 29. After this action, Blake James W. now owns 288,840 shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., valued at $707,976 using the latest closing price.

Blake James W., the Chief Executive Officer of HarborOne Bancorp Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $14.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Blake James W. is holding 288,840 shares at $705,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HONE

Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.