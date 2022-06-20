Is a Correction Looming Ahead for First Merchants Corporation (FRME)

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ :FRME) Right Now?

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRME is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Merchants Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.00, which is $14.59 above the current price. FRME currently public float of 52.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRME was 260.88K shares.

FRME’s Market Performance

FRME stocks went down by -3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.12% and a quarterly performance of -15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for First Merchants Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.43% for FRME stocks with a simple moving average of -12.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRME stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for FRME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRME in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $47 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRME reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for FRME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRME, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

FRME Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRME fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.23. In addition, First Merchants Corporation saw -13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRME starting from Fehring Patrick J., who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $38.40 back on May 20. After this action, Fehring Patrick J. now owns 138,988 shares of First Merchants Corporation, valued at $399,360 using the latest closing price.

Fehring Patrick J., the Director of First Merchants Corporation, sale 600 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Fehring Patrick J. is holding 149,388 shares at $23,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Merchants Corporation stands at +36.97. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.