Is a Correction Looming Ahead for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) went down by -1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected -14.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ :CCLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCLP is at 1.04.

The average price from analysts is $1.50, which is $0.19 above the current price. CCLP currently public float of 68.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCLP was 154.38K shares.

CCLP’s Market Performance

CCLP stocks went down by -14.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.77% and a quarterly performance of -11.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.69% for CSI Compressco LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for CCLP stocks with a simple moving average of -7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCLP

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to CCLP, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

CCLP Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLP fell by -14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3725. In addition, CSI Compressco LP saw 10.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLP starting from Gill Stephen R., who purchase 98,100 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Dec 09. After this action, Gill Stephen R. now owns 200,612 shares of CSI Compressco LP, valued at $117,691 using the latest closing price.

Gill Stephen R., the Director of CSI Compressco LP, purchase 1,900 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Gill Stephen R. is holding 102,512 shares at $2,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.54 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSI Compressco LP stands at -16.14. Equity return is now at value 142.10, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.