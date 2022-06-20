Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.67. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ :INTZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INTZ is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Intrusion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.38, which is -$1.51 below the current price. INTZ currently public float of 12.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INTZ was 79.39K shares.

INTZ’s Market Performance

INTZ stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.93% and a quarterly performance of 54.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Intrusion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.49% for INTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INTZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to INTZ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

INTZ Trading at 50.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares surge +50.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTZ rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, Intrusion Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.01 for the present operating margin

+63.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intrusion Inc. stands at -258.38. Equity return is now at value -379.40, with -160.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.