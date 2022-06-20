ICF International Inc. (ICFI) Just Got Our Attention

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.23. The company’s stock price has collected -7.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ :ICFI) Right Now?

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICFI is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ICF International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.75, which is $37.25 above the current price. ICFI currently public float of 18.30M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICFI was 89.57K shares.

ICFI’s Market Performance

ICFI stocks went down by -7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of -2.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for ICF International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.60% for ICFI stocks with a simple moving average of -7.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICFI

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICFI reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ICFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 19th, 2019.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICFI, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ICFI Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICFI fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.71. In addition, ICF International Inc. saw -12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICFI starting from Wasson John, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $102.29 back on Jan 10. After this action, Wasson John now owns 70,846 shares of ICF International Inc., valued at $511,448 using the latest closing price.

Morgan James C M, the Chief of Business Operations of ICF International Inc., sale 3,406 shares at $100.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Morgan James C M is holding 38,848 shares at $341,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+34.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICF International Inc. stands at +4.58. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.