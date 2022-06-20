iCAD Inc. (ICAD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ :ICAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICAD is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for iCAD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.83, which is $9.97 above the current price. ICAD currently public float of 23.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICAD was 180.63K shares.

ICAD’s Market Performance

ICAD stocks went down by -9.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of -6.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.74% for iCAD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.47% for ICAD stocks with a simple moving average of -41.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICAD

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICAD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ICAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ICAD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ICAD Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares surge +6.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw -46.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Irish Timothy Norris, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Mar 03. After this action, Irish Timothy Norris now owns 5,500 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $25,465 using the latest closing price.

SASSINE ANDY, the Director of iCAD Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that SASSINE ANDY is holding 1,198,382 shares at $54,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.90 for the present operating margin

+71.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for iCAD Inc. stands at -33.43. Equity return is now at value -27.50, with -20.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.