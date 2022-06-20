Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE)

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) went down by -1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.96. The company’s stock price has collected -6.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :MGEE) Right Now?

MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGEE is at 0.64.

MGEE currently public float of 36.11M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGEE was 133.82K shares.

MGEE’s Market Performance

MGEE stocks went down by -6.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.41% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for MGE Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.05% for MGEE stocks with a simple moving average of -4.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGEE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGEE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MGEE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $69 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGEE reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for MGEE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Underperform” to MGEE, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

MGEE Trading at -7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGEE fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.74. In addition, MGE Energy Inc. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGEE starting from Wray Noble Lynnwood, who purchase 25 shares at the price of $79.11 back on May 25. After this action, Wray Noble Lynnwood now owns 25 shares of MGE Energy Inc., valued at $1,999 using the latest closing price.

Berbee James G, the Director of MGE Energy Inc., purchase 57 shares at $79.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Berbee James G is holding 5,939 shares at $4,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGEE

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.