Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV)

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) went down by -0.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s stock price has collected 43.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ :FCUV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Focus Universal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. FCUV currently public float of 18.00M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCUV was 85.93K shares.

FCUV’s Market Performance

FCUV stocks went up by 43.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.74% and a quarterly performance of 17.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.58% for Focus Universal Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.29% for FCUV stocks with a simple moving average of 33.63% for the last 200 days.

FCUV Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +19.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCUV rose by +43.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.86. In addition, Focus Universal Inc. saw 62.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCUV starting from Pope Michael Ross, who sale 29,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jun 02. After this action, Pope Michael Ross now owns 51,150 shares of Focus Universal Inc., valued at $174,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-210.30 for the present operating margin

+9.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Universal Inc. stands at -224.55. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.12.