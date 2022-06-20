Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.15. The company’s stock price has collected -12.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE :EXP) Right Now?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXP is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.20, which is $57.99 above the current price. EXP currently public float of 37.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXP was 409.76K shares.

EXP’s Market Performance

EXP stocks went down by -12.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.17% and a quarterly performance of -16.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Eagle Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.00% for EXP stocks with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $193 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXP reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for EXP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXP, setting the target price at $159.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

EXP Trading at -12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP fell by -12.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.53. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc. saw -34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from BOWMAN ED H JR, who sale 1,828 shares at the price of $110.15 back on Jun 17. After this action, BOWMAN ED H JR now owns 10,485 shares of Eagle Materials Inc., valued at $201,354 using the latest closing price.

Graass James H, the EVP & General Counsel of Eagle Materials Inc., sale 2,856 shares at $131.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Graass James H is holding 14,294 shares at $374,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.40 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc. stands at +20.10. Equity return is now at value 29.60, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.