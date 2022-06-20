Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AAIC) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.22. The company’s stock price has collected -14.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE :AAIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAIC is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.47 above the current price. AAIC currently public float of 28.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAIC was 88.90K shares.

AAIC’s Market Performance

AAIC stocks went down by -14.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.17% and a quarterly performance of -11.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.84% for AAIC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.66% for the last 200 days.

AAIC Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAIC fell by -14.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. saw -13.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAIC starting from TONKEL J ROCK JR, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.04 back on Jun 16. After this action, TONKEL J ROCK JR now owns 834,848 shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., valued at $45,645 using the latest closing price.

TONKEL J ROCK JR, the President and CEO of Arlington Asset Investment Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that TONKEL J ROCK JR is holding 819,848 shares at $48,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+93.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. stands at -100.57. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -1.00 for asset returns.