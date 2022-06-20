Here’s Our Rant About Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI)

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $277.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE :VMI) Right Now?

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VMI is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Valmont Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $292.00, which is $68.17 above the current price. VMI currently public float of 20.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMI was 106.04K shares.

VMI’s Market Performance

VMI stocks went down by -11.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.30% and a quarterly performance of -10.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.61% for Valmont Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.17% for VMI stocks with a simple moving average of -9.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $297 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMI reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for VMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

VMI Trading at -12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMI fell by -11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.57. In addition, Valmont Industries Inc. saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMI starting from Francis Timothy P, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $257.56 back on May 25. After this action, Francis Timothy P now owns 6,918 shares of Valmont Industries Inc., valued at $576,672 using the latest closing price.

Kaniewski Stephen G, the President and CEO of Valmont Industries Inc., sale 17,540 shares at $248.78 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Kaniewski Stephen G is holding 43,844 shares at $4,363,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+24.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valmont Industries Inc. stands at +5.59. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.