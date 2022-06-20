Here’s Our Rant About Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE :TPB) Right Now?

Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE:TPB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPB is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Turning Point Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is $21.59 above the current price. TPB currently public float of 17.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPB was 207.10K shares.

TPB’s Market Performance

TPB stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.87% and a quarterly performance of -16.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Turning Point Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.62% for TPB stocks with a simple moving average of -23.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPB stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TPB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPB in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $43 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPB reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for TPB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TPB, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

TPB Trading at -4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPB rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.12. In addition, Turning Point Brands Inc. saw -26.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPB starting from Diao H.C. Charles, who sale 17,206 shares at the price of $28.92 back on May 16. After this action, Diao H.C. Charles now owns 7,672 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc., valued at $497,598 using the latest closing price.

Diao H.C. Charles, the Director of Turning Point Brands Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $28.54 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Diao H.C. Charles is holding 24,878 shares at $313,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.51 for the present operating margin

+48.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turning Point Brands Inc. stands at +11.69. Equity return is now at value 38.80, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.