Here’s Our Rant About MYR Group Inc. (MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.22. The company’s stock price has collected -9.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MYRG) Right Now?

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MYRG is at 1.17.

MYRG currently public float of 16.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MYRG was 93.33K shares.

MYRG’s Market Performance

MYRG stocks went down by -9.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.67% and a quarterly performance of -18.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for MYR Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.77% for MYRG stocks with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYRG stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for MYRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYRG in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $66 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYRG reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for MYRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MYRG, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

MYRG Trading at -6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYRG fell by -9.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.74. In addition, MYR Group Inc. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYRG starting from KOERTNER WILLIAM A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, KOERTNER WILLIAM A now owns 35,550 shares of MYR Group Inc., valued at $460,000 using the latest closing price.

KOERTNER WILLIAM A, the Director of MYR Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $112.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that KOERTNER WILLIAM A is holding 40,550 shares at $1,125,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYRG

Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.