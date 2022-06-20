Here’s How Your Trade Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Aggressively Right Now

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) went up by 4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX :WWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WWR is at 1.42.

WWR currently public float of 32.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WWR was 2.45M shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stocks went up by 3.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.87% and a quarterly performance of -34.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.40% for Westwater Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.98% for WWR stocks with a simple moving average of -51.31% for the last 200 days.

WWR Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -4.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1725. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc. saw -46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWR starting from Peacock Deborah A, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $1.18 back on May 20. After this action, Peacock Deborah A now owns 249,620 shares of Westwater Resources Inc., valued at $176,750 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence John W, the General Counsel and Corp Sec of Westwater Resources Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lawrence John W is holding 107,258 shares at $575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.72.