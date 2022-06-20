Here’s How Your Trade Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Aggressively Right Now

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE :KWR) Right Now?

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KWR is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Quaker Chemical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $200.00, which is $65.39 above the current price. KWR currently public float of 13.44M and currently shorts hold a 12.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KWR was 81.89K shares.

KWR’s Market Performance

KWR stocks went down by -9.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.61% and a quarterly performance of -27.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.93% for Quaker Chemical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.02% for KWR stocks with a simple moving average of -34.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KWR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for KWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KWR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $265 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KWR reach a price target of $291. The rating they have provided for KWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to KWR, setting the target price at $285 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

KWR Trading at -13.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWR fell by -9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.42. In addition, Quaker Chemical Corporation saw -41.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KWR starting from Will David, who sale 424 shares at the price of $153.81 back on May 10. After this action, Will David now owns 759 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation, valued at $65,214 using the latest closing price.

BARRY MICHAEL F, the Director of Quaker Chemical Corporation, sale 3,093 shares at $231.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that BARRY MICHAEL F is holding 72,349 shares at $714,678 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+30.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quaker Chemical Corporation stands at +6.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.