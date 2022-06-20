Here’s How Your Trade Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Aggressively Right Now

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $558.97. The company’s stock price has collected -10.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/21 that Robinhood, Victoria’s Secret, Activision, GM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE :PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Paycom Software Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $377.12, which is $116.18 above the current price. PAYC currently public float of 51.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYC was 460.39K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC stocks went down by -10.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly performance of -26.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Paycom Software Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.03% for PAYC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $425 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYC, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

PAYC Trading at -9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.63. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -36.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Faurot Holly, who sale 5,431 shares at the price of $277.55 back on May 25. After this action, Faurot Holly now owns 38,289 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $1,507,393 using the latest closing price.

Faurot Holly, the Chief Sales Officer of Paycom Software Inc., sale 75 shares at $275.19 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Faurot Holly is holding 966 shares at $20,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.02 for the present operating margin

+74.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +18.57. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.