Here’s How Your Trade Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Aggressively Right Now

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) went down by -4.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s stock price has collected -17.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE :KOP) Right Now?

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOP is at 1.81.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KOP currently public float of 20.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOP was 112.49K shares.

KOP’s Market Performance

KOP stocks went down by -17.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.81% and a quarterly performance of -26.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Koppers Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.24% for KOP stocks with a simple moving average of -26.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOP stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for KOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KOP in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $45 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOP reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for KOP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to KOP, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

KOP Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOP fell by -17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.09. In addition, Koppers Holdings Inc. saw -29.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOP starting from Feng Xudong, who sale 2,430 shares at the price of $24.37 back on May 20. After this action, Feng Xudong now owns 32,840 shares of Koppers Holdings Inc., valued at $59,219 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Bradley A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Koppers Holdings Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $29.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Pearce Bradley A is holding 29,632 shares at $29,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.82 for the present operating margin

+16.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koppers Holdings Inc. stands at +5.09. Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.