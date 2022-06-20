Here’s How Your Trade ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Aggressively Right Now

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) went up by 0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $282.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :ICUI) Right Now?

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 79.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICUI is at 0.54.

ICUI currently public float of 20.07M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICUI was 217.16K shares.

ICUI’s Market Performance

ICUI stocks went down by -6.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.60% and a quarterly performance of -33.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for ICU Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.14% for ICUI stocks with a simple moving average of -26.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICUI

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICUI reach a price target of $206. The rating they have provided for ICUI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 18th, 2020.

ICUI Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -10.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.45. In addition, ICU Medical Inc. saw -31.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from LOPEZ GEORGE A, who purchase 25,835 shares at the price of $172.91 back on May 12. After this action, LOPEZ GEORGE A now owns 281,444 shares of ICU Medical Inc., valued at $4,467,256 using the latest closing price.

FINNEY ELISHA W, the Director of ICU Medical Inc., sale 217 shares at $170.53 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that FINNEY ELISHA W is holding 1,933 shares at $37,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.48 for the present operating margin

+36.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical Inc. stands at +7.84. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.