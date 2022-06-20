Here’s How Your Trade Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Aggressively Right Now

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $83.74. The company’s stock price has collected -10.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.83, which is $30.82 above the current price. ACLS currently public float of 32.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLS was 456.41K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS stocks went down by -10.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.79% and a quarterly performance of -35.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.11% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.73% for ACLS stocks with a simple moving average of -14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $87 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at -9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.66. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from FALLON LYNNETTE C, who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $71.85 back on Mar 17. After this action, FALLON LYNNETTE C now owns 47,977 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $233,441 using the latest closing price.

PUMA MARY G, the President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 11,000 shares at $69.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that PUMA MARY G is holding 393,901 shares at $761,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.22 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +14.89. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.