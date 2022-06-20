Globant S.A. (GLOB) Just Got Our Attention

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) went up by 4.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.62. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Globant S.A. (NYSE :GLOB) Right Now?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOB is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Globant S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $285.90, which is $114.5 above the current price. GLOB currently public float of 40.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOB was 376.05K shares.

GLOB’s Market Performance

GLOB stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly performance of -35.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Globant S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.42% for GLOB stocks with a simple moving average of -32.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GLOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLOB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $395 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOB reach a price target of $290, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for GLOB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLOB, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

GLOB Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOB fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.53. In addition, Globant S.A. saw -43.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globant S.A. stands at +7.41. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.