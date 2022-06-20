Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Just Got Our Attention

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.74. The company’s stock price has collected -14.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE :GLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLT is at 1.47.

GLT currently public float of 43.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLT was 369.93K shares.

GLT’s Market Performance

GLT stocks went down by -14.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.27% and a quarterly performance of -46.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Glatfelter Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.89% for GLT stocks with a simple moving average of -52.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for GLT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

GLT Trading at -27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLT fell by -14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Glatfelter Corporation saw -60.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLT starting from ELDER DAVID C, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $8.10 back on May 23. After this action, ELDER DAVID C now owns 73,166 shares of Glatfelter Corporation, valued at $16,200 using the latest closing price.

PARRINI DANTE C, the Chairman and CEO of Glatfelter Corporation, purchase 3,200 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that PARRINI DANTE C is holding 454,256 shares at $24,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLT

Equity return is now at value -21.00, with -6.70 for asset returns.