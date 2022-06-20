First Foundation Inc. (FFWM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.41. The company’s stock price has collected -2.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ :FFWM) Right Now?

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FFWM is at 1.21.

FFWM currently public float of 50.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFWM was 298.25K shares.

FFWM’s Market Performance

FFWM stocks went down by -2.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly performance of -17.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for First Foundation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.39% for FFWM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FFWM stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FFWM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FFWM in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFWM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FFWM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 24th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFWM, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

FFWM Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFWM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, First Foundation Inc. saw -17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFWM starting from PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.39 back on Apr 29. After this action, PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. now owns 1,672 shares of First Foundation Inc., valued at $22,390 using the latest closing price.

Rubin Diane M., the Director of First Foundation Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $26.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Rubin Diane M. is holding 11,076 shares at $26,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Foundation Inc. stands at +34.47. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.