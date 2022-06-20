El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LOCO) Right Now?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOCO is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $4.92 above the current price. LOCO currently public float of 19.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOCO was 173.23K shares.

LOCO’s Market Performance

LOCO stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.97% and a quarterly performance of -16.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.16% for LOCO stocks with a simple moving average of -26.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOCO

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOCO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LOCO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

LOCO Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOCO fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. saw -31.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOCO starting from Lozano Miguel, who sale 25,238 shares at the price of $12.87 back on Feb 04. After this action, Lozano Miguel now owns 70,290 shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., valued at $324,813 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Laurance, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Roberts Laurance is holding 102,390 shares at $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+18.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stands at +6.41. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.