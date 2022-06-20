DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) went down by -8.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.38. The company’s stock price has collected -31.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ :BOOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOM is at 1.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BOOM currently public float of 18.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOM was 140.00K shares.

BOOM’s Market Performance

BOOM stocks went down by -31.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.84% and a quarterly performance of -49.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for DMC Global Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.64% for BOOM stocks with a simple moving average of -49.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BOOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $52 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOM reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for BOOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 22nd, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to BOOM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

BOOM Trading at -30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -29.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOM fell by -31.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.03. In addition, DMC Global Inc. saw -55.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOM starting from LONGE KEVIN T, who sale 4,467 shares at the price of $28.83 back on Jun 03. After this action, LONGE KEVIN T now owns 66,651 shares of DMC Global Inc., valued at $128,784 using the latest closing price.

LONGE KEVIN T, the President and CEO of DMC Global Inc., sale 5,854 shares at $21.77 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that LONGE KEVIN T is holding 71,118 shares at $127,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOM

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -2.20 for asset returns.