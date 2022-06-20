Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR)?

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.53. The company’s stock price has collected -9.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :ICHR) Right Now?

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICHR is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.60, which is $17.66 above the current price. ICHR currently public float of 28.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICHR was 226.51K shares.

ICHR’s Market Performance

ICHR stocks went down by -9.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.59% and a quarterly performance of -29.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Ichor Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.13% for ICHR stocks with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $50 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICHR reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ICHR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICHR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

ICHR Trading at -10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.41. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd. saw -43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR., who sale 12,249 shares at the price of $26.85 back on May 25. After this action, BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. now owns 61,090 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd., valued at $328,886 using the latest closing price.

MacKenzie Iain, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd., sale 2,500 shares at $28.82 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MacKenzie Iain is holding 15,364 shares at $72,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd. stands at +6.46. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.