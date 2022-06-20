Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW)?

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.66. The company’s stock price has collected -10.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE :PLOW) Right Now?

Douglas Dynamics Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLOW is at 0.90.

The average price from analysts is $45.50, which is $17.57 above the current price. PLOW currently public float of 22.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLOW was 82.81K shares.

PLOW’s Market Performance

PLOW stocks went down by -10.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.99% and a quarterly performance of -22.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.66% for Douglas Dynamics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.79% for PLOW stocks with a simple moving average of -23.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLOW stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLOW in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $48 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLOW reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for PLOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to PLOW, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

PLOW Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLOW fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.52. In addition, Douglas Dynamics Inc. saw -28.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLOW starting from McCormick Robert L, who sale 10,260 shares at the price of $35.91 back on Mar 07. After this action, McCormick Robert L now owns 38,169 shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc., valued at $368,419 using the latest closing price.

Hagelin Keith, the Pres. Work Truck Attachments of Douglas Dynamics Inc., sale 2,540 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Hagelin Keith is holding 85,246 shares at $91,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLOW

Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.