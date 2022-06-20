Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) went up by 3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ :CAMT) Right Now?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAMT is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Camtek Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50, which is $13.14 above the current price. CAMT currently public float of 26.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAMT was 182.47K shares.

CAMT’s Market Performance

CAMT stocks went down by -9.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.68% and a quarterly performance of -25.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Camtek Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.02% for CAMT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CAMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CAMT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $29 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAMT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for CAMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CAMT, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CAMT Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMT fell by -9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.55. In addition, Camtek Ltd. saw -47.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.29 for the present operating margin

+50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camtek Ltd. stands at +22.35. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.