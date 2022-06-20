Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) went up by 4.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected -21.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ :BYSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYSI is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.65, which is $12.93 above the current price. BYSI currently public float of 18.52M and currently shorts hold a 22.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYSI was 355.24K shares.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI stocks went down by -21.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.01% and a quarterly performance of -39.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.60% for BeyondSpring Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.25% for BYSI stocks with a simple moving average of -80.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYSI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for BYSI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2021.

BYSI Trading at -16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.55%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI fell by -21.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4705. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc. saw -69.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4903.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BeyondSpring Inc. stands at -4750.48. Equity return is now at value -133.10, with -71.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.96.