Chemed Corporation (CHE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $539.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Chemed Corporation (NYSE :CHE) Right Now?

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHE is at 0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $582.33, which is $124.83 above the current price. CHE currently public float of 14.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHE was 67.91K shares.

CHE’s Market Performance

CHE stocks went down by -2.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.76% and a quarterly performance of -7.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Chemed Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.37% for CHE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $535 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHE reach a price target of $490. The rating they have provided for CHE stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2019.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to CHE, setting the target price at $500 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

CHE Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHE fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $475.88. In addition, Chemed Corporation saw -14.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHE starting from GRACE PATRICK P, who sale 262 shares at the price of $465.47 back on Jun 10. After this action, GRACE PATRICK P now owns 3,270 shares of Chemed Corporation, valued at $121,953 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK, the executive vice president & CFO of Chemed Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $500.85 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK is holding 29,660 shares at $6,010,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHE

Equity return is now at value 36.40, with 20.00 for asset returns.