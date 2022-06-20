Centerspace (CSR) Just Got Our Attention

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.27. The company’s stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Centerspace (NYSE :CSR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSR is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Centerspace declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.86, which is $23.56 above the current price. CSR currently public float of 14.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSR was 78.73K shares.

CSR’s Market Performance

CSR stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.21% and a quarterly performance of -19.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Centerspace. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.82% for CSR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CSR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CSR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $105 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for CSR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to CSR, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CSR Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSR fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.06. In addition, Centerspace saw -29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSR starting from TWINEM MARY J, who purchase 900 shares at the price of $82.48 back on Jun 01. After this action, TWINEM MARY J now owns 6,577 shares of Centerspace, valued at $74,232 using the latest closing price.

Jones-Tyson Rodney, the Director of Centerspace, purchase 595 shares at $84.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Jones-Tyson Rodney is holding 595 shares at $50,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.19 for the present operating margin

+20.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerspace stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.