Can The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Remain Competitive?

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.12. The company’s stock price has collected -6.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE :GRC) Right Now?

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRC is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.00, which is $18.31 above the current price. GRC currently public float of 21.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRC was 81.20K shares.

GRC’s Market Performance

GRC stocks went down by -6.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.10% and a quarterly performance of -24.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for The Gorman-Rupp Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for GRC stocks with a simple moving average of -26.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for GRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $46 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRC reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for GRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to GRC, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

GRC Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRC fell by -6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, The Gorman-Rupp Company saw -37.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRC starting from LAKE CHRISTOPHER H, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $34.93 back on Aug 05. After this action, LAKE CHRISTOPHER H now owns 22,541 shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company, valued at $59,379 using the latest closing price.

Wischmeier D Patrick, the VP, Information Technology of The Gorman-Rupp Company, sale 1,000 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Wischmeier D Patrick is holding 1,439 shares at $35,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.40 for the present operating margin

+25.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Gorman-Rupp Company stands at +7.89. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.29.