Can The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Remain Competitive?

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) went up by 1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.25. The company’s stock price has collected -2.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ENSG) Right Now?

The Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENSG is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.40, which is $23.4 above the current price. ENSG currently public float of 53.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENSG was 261.36K shares.

ENSG’s Market Performance

ENSG stocks went down by -2.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly performance of -14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for The Ensign Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.00% for ENSG stocks with a simple moving average of -7.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ENSG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENSG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $95 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ENSG, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

ENSG Trading at -7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSG fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.65. In addition, The Ensign Group Inc. saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSG starting from Christensen Christopher R., who sale 121,507 shares at the price of $89.95 back on Apr 04. After this action, Christensen Christopher R. now owns 60,999 shares of The Ensign Group Inc., valued at $10,929,701 using the latest closing price.

Wittekind Beverly B., the VP and General Counsel of The Ensign Group Inc., sale 4,325 shares at $91.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Wittekind Beverly B. is holding 46,084 shares at $393,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.26 for the present operating margin

+13.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Ensign Group Inc. stands at +7.63. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.