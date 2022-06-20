Can SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) Remain Competitive?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s stock price has collected -9.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE :SITE) Right Now?

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SITE is at 1.36.

SITE currently public float of 44.29M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SITE was 367.02K shares.

SITE’s Market Performance

SITE stocks went down by -9.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.12% and a quarterly performance of -38.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.10% for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.79% for SITE stocks with a simple moving average of -40.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $165 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITE reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for SITE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to SITE, setting the target price at $207 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

SITE Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE fell by -9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.71. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. saw -53.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 9,529 shares at the price of $117.47 back on Jun 15. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 502,129 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., valued at $1,119,372 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., sale 9,497 shares at $128.35 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 491,658 shares at $1,218,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.00 for asset returns.