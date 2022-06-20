Can Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Remain Competitive?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ :PXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXS is at -0.67.

PXS currently public float of 19.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXS was 200.71K shares.

PXS’s Market Performance

PXS stocks went down by -1.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.90% and a quarterly performance of 10.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Pyxis Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.02% for PXS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for PXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to PXS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PXS Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc. saw 49.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Equity return is now at value -29.40, with -11.80 for asset returns.