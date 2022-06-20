Can OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Remain Competitive?

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) went up by 4.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.91. The company’s stock price has collected -7.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ :KIDS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KIDS is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OrthoPediatrics Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.17, which is $20.07 above the current price. KIDS currently public float of 14.22M and currently shorts hold a 12.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KIDS was 113.35K shares.

KIDS’s Market Performance

KIDS stocks went down by -7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of -22.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for OrthoPediatrics Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for KIDS stocks with a simple moving average of -25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIDS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for KIDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KIDS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $77 based on the research report published on June 14th of the previous year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIDS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for KIDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to KIDS, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

KIDS Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIDS fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.34. In addition, OrthoPediatrics Corp. saw -31.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIDS starting from Ruf Harold, who purchase 1,235 shares at the price of $39.45 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ruf Harold now owns 13,824 shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp., valued at $48,721 using the latest closing price.

Odle Gregory A, the Executive Vice President of OrthoPediatrics Corp., sale 4,108 shares at $57.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Odle Gregory A is holding 62,761 shares at $236,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.23 for the present operating margin

+63.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for OrthoPediatrics Corp. stands at -16.58. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.