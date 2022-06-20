Can Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) Remain Competitive?

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.61. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ :KE) Right Now?

Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KE is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kimball Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.33, which is $7.82 above the current price. KE currently public float of 23.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KE was 77.65K shares.

KE’s Market Performance

KE stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.94% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for Kimball Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.32% for KE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KE stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KE in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $27 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KE reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for KE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to KE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

KE Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +15.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KE rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.43. In addition, Kimball Electronics Inc. saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KE starting from KAHLE JOHN H, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $21.61 back on Dec 28. After this action, KAHLE JOHN H now owns 140,625 shares of Kimball Electronics Inc., valued at $75,618 using the latest closing price.

KAHLE JOHN H, the VICE PRESIDENT of Kimball Electronics Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $21.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KAHLE JOHN H is holding 144,125 shares at $74,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+9.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimball Electronics Inc. stands at +4.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE), the company’s capital structure generated 15.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.30. Total debt to assets is 8.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.