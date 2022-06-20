Can Citizens Inc. (CIA) Remain Competitive?

Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Inc. (NYSE :CIA) Right Now?

Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIA is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Citizens Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.50. CIA currently public float of 46.02M and currently shorts hold a 9.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIA was 170.34K shares.

CIA’s Market Performance

CIA stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.23% and a quarterly performance of -10.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for Citizens Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.87% for CIA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Mkts is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2008.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CIA reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for CIA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2008.

CIA Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIA fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Citizens Inc. saw -28.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIA starting from SHIELDS GERALD W, who purchase 34,500 shares at the price of $3.47 back on May 24. After this action, SHIELDS GERALD W now owns 51,670 shares of Citizens Inc., valued at $119,715 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN JAMES KEITH, the Director of Citizens Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $3.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that MORGAN JAMES KEITH is holding 15,000 shares at $48,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIA

Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.