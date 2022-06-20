Can CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Remain Competitive?

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CSTR) Right Now?

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSTR is at 0.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CSTR currently public float of 18.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSTR was 43.53K shares.

CSTR’s Market Performance

CSTR stocks went down by -0.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of -9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for CSTR stocks with a simple moving average of -8.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CSTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSTR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $26 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSTR reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CSTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to CSTR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

CSTR Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTR fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTR starting from Turner James S. Jr., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $20.99 back on Nov 01. After this action, Turner James S. Jr. now owns 239,798 shares of CapStar Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $52,475 using the latest closing price.

Turner James S. Jr., the Director of CapStar Financial Holdings Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Turner James S. Jr. is holding 242,298 shares at $52,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTR

Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.