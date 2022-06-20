Buy or Sell Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE :WLKP) Right Now?

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLKP is at 1.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WLKP currently public float of 19.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLKP was 62.44K shares.

WLKP’s Market Performance

WLKP stocks went down by -11.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.02% and a quarterly performance of -10.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.50% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.98% for WLKP stocks with a simple moving average of -10.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLKP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLKP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WLKP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WLKP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLKP reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for WLKP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

WLKP Trading at -13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLKP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLKP fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.46. In addition, Westlake Chemical Partners LP saw -12.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLKP starting from Chao James, who sale 31,092 shares at the price of $26.91 back on May 31. After this action, Chao James now owns 23,908 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, valued at $836,695 using the latest closing price.

Kenner Andrew, the SVP, Olefin Material & Corp Pr of Westlake Chemical Partners LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $26.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kenner Andrew is holding 40,000 shares at $263,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLKP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westlake Chemical Partners LP stands at +6.79. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.