Buy or Sell Mission Produce Inc. (AVO) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) went up by 1.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.66. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/22 that Avocado Prices Went Up But Mission Produce Stock Is Crashing. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ :AVO) Right Now?

Mission Produce Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mission Produce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.20, which is $3.14 above the current price. AVO currently public float of 40.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVO was 147.10K shares.

AVO’s Market Performance

AVO stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.54% and a quarterly performance of 22.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Mission Produce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.23% for AVO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for AVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to AVO, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

AVO Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVO rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.72. In addition, Mission Produce Inc. saw -8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVO starting from Barnard Stephen J, who purchase 3,580 shares at the price of $11.84 back on Mar 17. After this action, Barnard Stephen J now owns 105,266 shares of Mission Produce Inc., valued at $42,387 using the latest closing price.

Barnard Stephen J, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Mission Produce Inc., purchase 21,420 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Barnard Stephen J is holding 101,686 shares at $251,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mission Produce Inc. stands at +5.04. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.