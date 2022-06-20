Buy or Sell Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.09. The company’s stock price has collected -6.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/31/22 that 3 Oil Companies With Attractive Dividends

Is It Worth Investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE :FDP) Right Now?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FDP is at 0.72.

FDP currently public float of 37.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FDP was 178.44K shares.

FDP’s Market Performance

FDP stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.20% and a quarterly performance of -13.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.89% for FDP stocks with a simple moving average of -17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDP stocks, with Wunderlich repeating the rating for FDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FDP in the upcoming period, according to Wunderlich is $74 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FDP reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for FDP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2016.

FDP Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDP fell by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. saw -17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDP starting from Renino Gianpaolo, who sale 4,070 shares at the price of $25.10 back on Jun 02. After this action, Renino Gianpaolo now owns 4,287 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., valued at $102,157 using the latest closing price.

ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD, the Chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., purchase 639 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that ABU-GHAZALEH MOHAMMAD is holding 6,827,657 shares at $16,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDP

Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.