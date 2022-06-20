Buy or Sell Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ :FMNB) Right Now?

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FMNB is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Farmers National Banc Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is $4.81 above the current price. FMNB currently public float of 31.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FMNB was 80.25K shares.

FMNB’s Market Performance

FMNB stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.67% and a quarterly performance of -12.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Farmers National Banc Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.31% for FMNB stocks with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMNB

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to FMNB, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

FMNB Trading at -3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMNB rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.15. In addition, Farmers National Banc Corp. saw -19.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMNB starting from Muransky Edward, who purchase 18,560 shares at the price of $14.83 back on Jun 10. After this action, Muransky Edward now owns 122,429 shares of Farmers National Banc Corp., valued at $275,245 using the latest closing price.

Muransky Edward, the Director of Farmers National Banc Corp., purchase 1,440 shares at $1440.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Muransky Edward is holding 103,627 shares at $2,073,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.54 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Farmers National Banc Corp. stands at +33.52. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.