Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) went up by 6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.16. The company’s stock price has collected -8.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :AURA) Right Now?

AURA currently public float of 21.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AURA was 63.06K shares.

AURA’s Market Performance

AURA stocks went down by -8.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.00% and a quarterly performance of -37.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for Aura Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.26% for AURA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.91% for the last 200 days.

AURA Trading at -18.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AURA fell by -8.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Aura Biosciences Inc. saw -18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AURA starting from Johnson David Michael, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Jun 13. After this action, Johnson David Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences Inc., valued at $195,860 using the latest closing price.

Johnson David Michael, the Director of Aura Biosciences Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $13.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Johnson David Michael is holding 30,000 shares at $279,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AURA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.14.