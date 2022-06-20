A Lesson to Learn: ModivCare Inc. (MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.94. The company’s stock price has collected -9.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ :MODV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MODV is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ModivCare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $167.00, which is $76.85 above the current price. MODV currently public float of 13.86M and currently shorts hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MODV was 74.75K shares.

MODV’s Market Performance

MODV stocks went down by -9.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.37% and a quarterly performance of -20.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for ModivCare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for MODV stocks with a simple moving average of -32.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODV stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for MODV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MODV in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $155 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MODV reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for MODV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2021.

MODV Trading at -13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODV fell by -9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.56. In addition, ModivCare Inc. saw -40.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODV starting from GREENLEAF DANIEL E, who purchase 581 shares at the price of $172.85 back on Sep 15. After this action, GREENLEAF DANIEL E now owns 35,078 shares of ModivCare Inc., valued at $100,426 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of ModivCare Inc., sale 260,000 shares at $188.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 1,282,055 shares at $48,916,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+17.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ModivCare Inc. stands at -0.31. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.