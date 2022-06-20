A Lesson to Learn: Ingevity Corporation (NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.58. The company’s stock price has collected -12.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingevity Corporation (NYSE :NGVT) Right Now?

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGVT is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Ingevity Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.86, which is $29.98 above the current price. NGVT currently public float of 38.55M and currently shorts hold a 2.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGVT was 188.96K shares.

NGVT’s Market Performance

NGVT stocks went down by -12.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.01% and a quarterly performance of -4.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Ingevity Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.97% for NGVT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NGVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGVT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $66 based on the research report published on July 31st of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NGVT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for NGVT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 03rd, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NGVT, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on January 24th of the previous year.

NGVT Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVT fell by -12.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.42. In addition, Ingevity Corporation saw -14.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGVT starting from Smith Michael P., who sale 7,878 shares at the price of $80.81 back on Nov 08. After this action, Smith Michael P. now owns 22,509 shares of Ingevity Corporation, valued at $636,621 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.14 for the present operating margin

+34.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingevity Corporation stands at +8.49. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.